APC Chieftain Distributes Food Items To 1,000 Osogbo Residents

An Osogbo-born philanthropist and aspirant for the Osogbo State Constituency seat, Abdullahi Ayodeji Olaiya, popularly known as Ayonic, has distributed food items to over 1,000 residents of Osogbo as part of his Ramadan support initiative.

New Telegraph reports that the distribution took place at Ayonic Filling Station in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State. Items shared included semovita, spaghetti, salt, sugar, rice, and noodles.

The programme, organised by AYONIC, was aimed at assisting the less privileged during the holy month of Ramadan.

Delivering a lecture titled “The Role of Good Governance in Islamic Constitution and System,” an Islamic cleric, Ustaz Ridwanullah Opeyemi Aynur Ridoh, described Ramadan as a sacred month of spiritual rejuvenation, self-reflection, discipline, and generosity.

Aynur Ridoh emphasised that Ramadan teaches fear of Allah, generosity, and devotion, urging well-meaning and privileged individuals in society to always give back, especially during the holy month.

“If I have, I should be able to give to those who do not have. That is the meaning of fearing Almighty Allah. We must fast, observe our prayers, and do everything to seek Allah’s reward, not people’s reward. Almighty Allah has told us in His Holy Book that the wealthy should always remember the needy, most especially during this month,” he said.

While praying for AYONIC for his gesture, Aynur Ridoh noted that the initiative began about six years ago as a response to the hardship many people experience during Ramadan.

“We initiated this about six years ago. Before politics came in, we had been supporting people in different ways—helping them seek jobs, sponsoring scholarships, and encouraging them,” he said.

He explained that the idea was conceived to reduce hunger during the fasting period.

“Some people used to be very hungry during Ramadan. We felt that even if we cannot curb all the hunger in the state, we should at least try to reduce it as much as we can,” he added.

Aynur Ridoh noted that the programme has grown significantly over the years, disclosing that no fewer than 1,000 people were catered for this year.

Also speaking, Alhaji Quazeem Abolore said the initiative, now in its fifth year, began long before Olaiya’s intention to contest for the House of Assembly seat in Osogbo Constituency, describing it as an act of gratitude to God and service to humanity.

“This is an annual Ramadan programme organised by our brother. Seeing is believing—on average, at least 300 people or more benefit from this programme,” he said.

He stressed that the initiative predated any political ambition.

“This has been his practice even before he had the intention of contesting for any position. If I am not mistaken, this is about the fifth edition,” Moshood added.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Oyeladun Ibrahim said the gathering was convened to acknowledge Olaiya’s longstanding culture of giving and to highlight the impact of community support, while also declaring support for Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the forthcoming Osun State election.

Ibrahim said the gathering focused on spiritual reflection and acts of giving during the holy month.

“This programme is focused on spiritual reflection and acts of giving,” he said, while also declaring support for political aspirations within the constituency.

Hon. Ibrahim Taofeeq Kayode described Olaiya’s Ramadan outreach as a tradition spanning several years, urging other well-meaning individuals to emulate such gestures of generosity, especially during festive seasons.

Kayode, an aspirant for the House of Representatives in Osogbo Federal Constituency, urged youths to emulate such charitable gestures.

“It has been a tradition, and we urge youths like us to keep doing this because it is an inspiration for all of us,” he said.

“It should not be because of politics. He should continue doing this, and God will continue to replenish him to do more,” Kayode added.

Beneficiaries, including Taiwo Khadija, expressed appreciation for the gesture, praying for the organiser’s success and acknowledging the relief provided by the food items.

The event reinforced the intersection of faith, philanthropy, and politics, positioning the annual Ramadan programme as both a spiritual and social intervention within the Osogbo community in Osun State.