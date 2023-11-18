APC Chieftain Condemns Diri Over Comments On National TV

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Kojo Sam has condemned the comments attributed to Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri linking him to the murder of some persons in Opu-Nembe.

Dr Kojo Sam in a statement issued at the weekend and titled ‘ Governor Diri Unnecessary Grandstanding’ pointed out that the Governor during the interview attempted to cast aspersions on his name by regurgitating an unfounded allegation.

According to him, in the course of Governor Diri’s desperate efforts to denigrate his reputation, the governor displayed crass ignorance about the rule of law and the investigation process of law enforcement agencies.

He said it is unfortunate that Governor Diri has continued in his frantic smear campaign against his person because he refused to support his governorship bid.

The statement read in part ‘’ To put the records straight the Bayelsa State Police Command and the Force Headquarters launched an investigation into the incident and absolved me of any complicity.

‘’The Police during their investigation discovered that I have nothing to do with the unfortunate incident because, in the first place, I was nowhere near Opu-Nembe at the time of the incident.

‘’It is strange that Governor Douye Diri wants the world to believe I have a hand in the killings when this runs contrary to available facts and records.

‘’For the record, my conviction in supporting the All Progressive Congress and its candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva in the recent governorship election was borne out of the genuine desire to reverse the ugly trend of underdevelopment in Bayelsa State. Please let it be known that no name-calling, intimidation or threats would change that position.

‘’ Governor Douye Diri should face the business of governance and stop chasing shadow by making groundless allegations against me.‘’