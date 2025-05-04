APC Chieftain Condemns Alleged Campaigns Of Calumny Against Nahcon Chairman

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, has warned against alleged campaign of calumny being directed at the person of the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Usman.

Kwankwaso stated this in a statement on Saturday, while responding to a news story alleging bias in the selection process for the ad hoc staff members for the 2025 Hajj operation.

In the statement, Kwankwaso said that the recent attacks on the chairman, including some unsubstantiated news stories, are part of a larger agenda to destabilize NAHCON under the leadership of Professor Abdullahi Usman and to derail the 2025 Hajj preparations.

Kwankwaso described the situation as unacceptable, saying whoever is committed to the transformation of the Hajj commission and the successes of the 2025 Hajj should join hands with the commission’s leadership to consolidate on Professor Usman’s gains.

He urged the media to uphold professionalism in their reportage by striving for accuracy, impartiality, and avoiding conflicts of interest.

However, Kwankwaso dismissed the report of unscrupulous practices in the selection process for ad hoc staff members for the 2025 Hajj operation.

Kwankwaso said, “It is unacceptable that some people are hell bent on destabilizing NAHCON under the leadership of Professor Usman. This will not be allowed to continue unchecked.

“It is no longer news that the chairman has introduced fundamental reforms. These reforms are easing out age-long encumbrances associated with Hajj operations in Nigeria. What the chairman deserves at the moment is a pat on the back for a job well done.

“But some unscrupulous individuals who have turned the commission into a milking cow are desperately working to destroy these reforms and the image of the chairman.

“The selection of the National Hajj Medical Team (NMT) was transparent. It was advertised and people applied and were selected for the posts. The CV of each of the selected medical team members, including the lead, is there to speak for him or her.

“However, Vice President Kashim Shettima had made it clear that the disagreements between the principal officers of the commission had been resolved. It is mischievous to bring this matter up now.

“I am very much sure that arrangements are in place to make the 2025 Hajj exercise a huge success, and nothing will tamper with these arrangements.”

Kwankwaso commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their commitment to ensuring the success of the 2025 Hajj.

Share