APC Chieftain Commends Tinubu’s CoS On Resolution Of NLC Crisis, Other Issues

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Borno State, Mallam Kachala Mustapha has commended the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on the resolution of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) crisis.

Mustapha who made the commendation in the press statement he issued in Abuja on Tuesday said without the dexterity of Gbajabiamila, the Organized Labour would have embarrassed the government.

It would be recalled that the NLC had given the warning to embark on a three-day strike before the Federal Government gave a palliative of N25,000 to cushion the effect fuel pump increase.

However, the Chief of Staff to the President later announced the increase to M35,000.

Commending the Chief of Staff, the APC Chieftain said, “Globally, the relationship is now symbiosis, that requires mutual respect from both the employers and the employees.

“This is what Gbajabiamila was playing out, I must commend him for his significant contributions and important roles so that at the end it will be a win-win thing between the labour union and the government.

“Gbajabiamila was outstanding in the pursuit of a peaceful resolution of the Labour Union over the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

“Kudos to him, for getting a nation to be proud of, it is important other stakeholders imbibe this spirit of patriotism in order to reposition our institutions.

“Recall in 2022 Femi Gbajabiamila played a pivotal role in helping to resolve ASUU vs FG saga. Attending Meetings upon Meetings between ASUU representatives and the Federal Government.

“He has shown over time that his intervention in the most prominent, mature, educated and humane approach is a testimony of his capacity, sagacity and dedication to serving his country.

“We all must rally round to commend those that are very proactive in trying to make sure that the true process of social dialogue to resolve the challenges is put in place.

“At the same time, those who cautioned people who think employment relationship is still old ways of master-servant relationship must recognize that globally, the relationship is now symbiosis, that requires mutual respect from both the employers and the employees.”

Further, he said, “The fisher of talent, President Bola Tinubu, had discovered how talented he was when he nominated him as the speaker of the House of Representatives in 2015.

“The talent discovered by Asiwaju led to his persistence in nominating him again in 2019.

“The President should be commended for discovering such huge talent, not to forget is his role in bringing out the talent in Gbaja which in turn had seen to a greater contribution towards the greater future of our nation.”