APC Chieftain Chides Soludo Over Bad States Of Anambra Roads

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has admonished Governor Chukwuma Soludo over his style of governance since he assumed office.

Speaking during an interview in Awka, Hon Chukwuebuka said, that major roads in the state are now in a big mess under the incumbent government, expressing his deep concern over the deteriorating state of infrastructure in the state.

“He however said, Soludo, during his campaign tours, presented himself as Anambra State’s Messiah.

The APC chieftain further criticized the Soludo administration for abandoning the highly publicized DUBAI-TAIWAN manifesto immediately after taking office in March 2023.

“He also, lamented about the condition of bad roads, which he reiterated have become dangerous traps for motorists in the state.

According to him, prior to the 2021 gubernatorial election, the former Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank deceived many voters into believing that he would be the saviour of Anambra State.

He however said, Soludo promised to fix the roads within his first year in office, but today, they are in complete disarray.

Chukwuebuka specifically highlighted the appalling state of the roads leading to and from the bustling and ecologically significant Nnewi market.

The Pro-Tinubu youth champion admonished the governor to put on hold on his re-election ambition as it will fall on hard rock, because of his bad governance in the state.

“However, the APC Chieftain holds the belief that Soludo’s performance has been extremely poor and, therefore, he should not be given another term in office. He attributes this failure to the overconfident attitude of the regional APGA.

Regarding the likelihood of APC’s dominance in the state, he expressed that the All Progressives Congress has undergone significant restructuring in order to seize control of the state”. He noted.