APC Chieftain Calls On Tinubu, Zamfara Gov Over Threat To Life

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal to intervene before political thugs kill him.

In a press conference at his Gusau residence, Sani Shinkafi said he was fiercely attacked by a group of political thugs inside Rabi’a Jumaat Mosque in Gusau the state capital as he went to honour an invitation for a wedding.

“I just went to the mosque for a wedding alongside my two little daughters, just then realized a group of thugs from my own party (APC) embarked on finding ways to hit me with their various dangerous weapons even including locally made guns.

“If not because of the swift reaction by my security detachment, the narration would have by now been extremely sad and shocking especially to my immediate family and political associates in the state and nation at large.

“For this therefore, I found it necessary to call on Mr. President, the state Governor and the security chiefs in the state, to take immediate action with a view to ensure the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.

“My life is in danger, and I cannot believe it is not politically motivated, something must be done in good time before they delete me and my beloved family off the earth”, Shinkafi cried.

Shinkafi, who associated the filthy development with his recent calls on the APC in the state to for the sake of ensuring political sanity, perfect unity and tolerance in the party, should avoid imposition of candidates during elections.

“I was not referring to anybody but rather just a call for the leadership of the party to do everything humanly possible with a view to making the APC great and victorious again in the state by the year 2027.

“And my call on Governor Dauda Lawal to gear up against the security challenges did not mean anything apart from both the state and federal to come to the table to share their contributions for the lasting peace to restore.

