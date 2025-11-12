APC Chieftain Blasts Jama’atu Nasril Islam For Denying Genocide

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Digital Force, Pharm. Ikeagwuonwu Chinedu Klinsmann has accused Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) of whitewashing targeted religious violence against Nigerian Christians.

Klinsmann called the JNI denials of Christian genocide a “cowardly betrayal of truth and justice,” stressing that the extremists are in the systematic extermination of Christians across Nigeria.

He directly challenged the Jama’atu Nasril Islam for their dishonest attempts to downplay the atrocities going on as mere “criminality” or “poverty-driven clashes.

Klinsmann described JNI’s recent rejections of genocide claims, including their assertion that violence affects all faiths equally and stems from non-religious factors, as “a blatant lie that shields jihadists and insults the graves of thousands of innocent Christians.”

“This is not random banditry; it is a deliberate campaign of religious cleansing by groups like Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militias, who target churches, priests, and Christian communities with impunity.

“JNI’s refusal to acknowledge this genocidal piece of evidence, claiming the U.S. genocide classification is ‘exaggerated’, exposes their complicity in allowing the blood of our brothers and sisters to cry out unanswered.

“They must stop hiding behind excuses of climate change or economic woes when the evidence screams of faith-based hatred.”

He said that in places like Plateau and Benue states alone, predominantly Christian regions have witnessed horrifying escalations, with over 500 Christians killed recently.

According to Klinsmann, “Blasphemy accusations have fuelled mob lynchings, including the 1996 beheading of Gideon Akaluka, an Igbo Christian trader in Kano, who was paraded and decapitated by a Muslim mob for allegedly desecrating the Quran, a killing that JNI and others failed to condemn unequivocally at that time.

“More recently, in 2022, Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a 22-year-old Christian student in Sokoto, was stoned, beaten, and burnt alive by fellow students for sharing a WhatsApp message deemed blasphemous, sparking international outrage that JNI dismissed as overblown.”

He said that the Nigerian government must act decisively, or this silent slaughter will consume everybody, as Nigerians of all faiths deserve peace.

The APC Digital Force calls on JNI to retract their denials, condemn these extremists unequivocally, and join in demanding justice.