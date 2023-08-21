APC Chieftain Berates Osun Govt For Withholding FG Palliative

A leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ijesa land, Osun State, Adewale Bamigbade has berated the Osun State government for withholding palliative from state residents.

Bamigbade said that the Osun State government led by Governor Ademola Adeleke is intentionally meting out hardship for her residents.

According to the APC stalwart, “it is so unfortunate that Osun State government refuse to distribute the palliative from Federal government despite lamentation from every quarter.

“The inaction of the Osun government has justified the claim of our party that this current administration is not sensitive to the plight of the but only interested in playing politics with the lives of those that elected them into office.

“The state received palliative over three weeks ago and refused to distribute same to the residents. The government also received N17 billion as a July allocation with an additional N3 billion as palliative but refuse to disclose it to the residents, yet they will claim they are running an open government.

“The excuse by the government through the Commissioner of Information, Kolapo Alimi that they are awaiting 600 bags of rice before they can commence the distribution of over 2400 bags of rice they had received in the past.

“Other states are done with the distribution yet, Osun is giving and distributing excuses here and there. This is wickedness and aimed at punishing the residents by playing mere politics”.