APC Chieftain Berates Edo Assembly For Approving N3.5bn Loan Facility For Obaseki

The Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Mr John Mayaki, has frowned at the approval of the N3.5bn loan to the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki by the state’s legislative arm.

The approved loan was sequel to a request by Governor Obaseki to use it to purchase vehicles for the incoming state legislators and judges, as well as buy equipment for the Stella Obasanjo Hospital.

Reacting to the development in a statement, Mayaki described the request and approval of the loan facility as a “disgraceful sham”, noting that it lacked due process and underscores the complicity of the outgoing Assembly to plunge the state into debt.

He said, “The outgoing Assembly, which will forever carry an asterisk due to its composed deformity, has given its final slap in the face to the Edo people with this outrageous move.

“Instead of demanding answers from the governor on why the state, under his watch, has slid into general dysfunction and decay despite a rapidly growing debt profile; the Onobun-led Assembly has given a nod to the governor to, in fact, acquire more loans and mortgage the future of the state.

“More troubling is the fact that the approval was swiftly granted without even a pretension at accountability. How did the governor arrive at the N3.5bn sum? Should the state government be incurring billions in loans to purchase jeeps for incoming legislators at a time people are struggling to eat three square meals?

“Was the public, whose interest the lawmakers are meant to protect, allowed to determine whether they want an additional debt burden of over 3 billion Naira?

“These are important questions of governance the Assembly ought to answer before granting approval. Unfortunately, either due to its complicity or incompetence, no sign exists that any of this was done before Governor Godwin Obaseki was given the imprimatur to continue his loan spree.”

According to Mayaki, “Many have in fact insinuated that loan is merely a send-forth package Obaseki and his merry men have awarded themselves, at the expense of the public.

“The allegation is fueled by the observation that this Assembly has functioned effectively as an extension of the governor’s office, as illustrated by its staging of plenary sessions in an office in the Executive Wing where the governor holds sway.”

“What is the implication of this for the future? What kind of Edo State will we bequeath our children? One where the independence of the legislature is forgotten ideal and elected lawmakers bow at the feet of the governor whom they ought to hold to account?

“A state neck-deep in debts to fund the expensive taste of a few while the majority wallows in poverty? I hope these questions plague the conscience of these men, provided they still have one.”