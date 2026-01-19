APC Chieftain Abducted From Office In Ondo Community

Suspected kidnappers stormed the office of a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Owoloemi Emorioloye in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State and abducted him.

Emorioloye, aka Emotel, who claims to be the DG of Asiwaju Media Team, was said to have been abducted in his office along the Okonga/Olodo Junction in Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government, around 9am last Thursday The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jimoh Abayomi, who confirmed the abduction, said details of the incident remain sketchy, but a full investigation has been launched to secure his release.

Abayomi urged the people of the state to remain calm, as the Command has put every measure in place to en- sure the security of lives and property in the state.

Similarly, the Chairman of Ilaje local government, Hon. Maurice Oripenaye, described the abduction as shocking and called for the immediate release of the APC chieftain.

Oripenaye, in a statement confirming the abduction, said, “The incident, which occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 15th January, along the Okonga/Olodo Junction in Igbokoda, represents a flagrant violation of public safety and an assault on the peace-loving people of Ilaje.

“According to eyewitness accounts, Prince Emorioloye was forcefully taken from his office by armed individuals who arrived in two Hilux vehicles.

His current whereabouts remain unknown, and all efforts to reach him have proven futile. This act of criminality, carried out in broad daylight in a bustling commercial area, is utterly condemnable and unacceptable.