APC Chief Seeks Reintroduction Of Farm Settlement

A chief of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Adetula, has asked tiers of governments to reintroduce farm settlements as a way of checking insecurity and guarantee food sufficiency in the country.

Adetula, who is the Secretary of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), declared that the introduction of a modern farming system could place the nation in a comfortable zone in terms of food security.

The House of Representatives aspirant for Owo/Ose Federal Constituency stated that if the government at all levels could provide the people with modern farming equipment, seedlings, and adequate training for farmers, there would be a significant leap in the country’s gross domestic product of agricultural produce.