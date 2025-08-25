APC Chief Hails Tunji-Ojo’s Reforms, Security Impact

A chief of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Gbenga Eleduma, has applauded the performance of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. He described Tunji-Ojo’s two years in office as exceptional and transformational.

In a statement yesterday in Akure, Eleduma said Tunji-Ojo had redefined leadership in public service, significantly transforming the Ministry of Interior and earning nationwide recognition.

He highlighted the minister’s reforms in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), including the clearance of more than 200,000 passport backlogs within three weeks.

He also mentioned the introduction of contactless biometric passports and the establishment of e-passport centres in Europe and Canada. These efforts, he said, restored public trust in the NIS and streamlined services for Nigerians at home and abroad.

Eleduma also lauded the deployment of e-Gates at major airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano, which had improved border security and eased passenger clearance.