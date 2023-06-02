Apc Chief Felicitates Kwara Gov On Inauguration

A leader of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdul Rauf AbdulRazaq has felicitated Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq on his inauguration for a second term. He also lauded the appointment of AbdulRazaq as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), saying it was a testament to his humility and commitment to good governance.

The governor’s brother, described AbdulRazaq as God sent with the mandate of continuity to serve Kwarans with improved living standards in healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture and security. Abdulrauf noted that the governor’s hardwork- ing spirit, tenaciousness and dedication to the progress of the state has earned him many accolades and honours which, he said, cumulated in his emergence as the NGF Chairman.