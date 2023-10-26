APC Chief Decries Running Of Osun, Party Affairs At Private Residence

The former governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Dotun Babayemi has lamented that the running of affairs in Osun State and the party are run in a private residence outside the state capital.

Babayemi who is one of the foremost leaders of PDP also appealed that the present government should recognise Osogbo as the state capital by moving the affairs of the state to the governor’s office and house.

The PDP chieftain while featuring on a private radio, Diamond FM in Ilesa, Osun State monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday held that, “The way they run PDP affairs in Osun is not good enough. When some aggrieved members of the PDP wanted to protest against an appointment, they protested at a private residence where the affairs of the party were being run.

“Those who are aggrieved are the people who are against the bad way of how the party is been run. They are only carrying a few people along in the running of the party in a private residence.

“It is almost a year now, I don’t think they are making any decisions in the government house and office, we want the government to come to Osogbo which is the capital.

“I urge Governor Ademola Adeleke to seek advice from the party elders, he should bring everybody together in the party and state. In PDP, six people from Osun are members of the Board Trustees which are: ex-governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Shuibu Oyedokun, Senator Olu Alabi, Tajudeen Oladipo, Erelu Olusola Obada…What is the contribution of these elders to this government? They can’t be part of this government and things are going the way it is in the party today.”

Babayemi affirmed that he is still a member of the party but berated the leadership of the party for shutting out people from the party.

However, when the Chairman of PDP, Sunday Bisi was contacted for a reaction, he did not respond to his call as the phone rang out of time. He did not respond to text messages put forward to his line.