APC Chief Asks Northern Senators Not To Distract Tinubu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Iliyasu Musa Kwankwaso yesterday warned northern Senators against actions capable of distracting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Speaking to reporters in Kano on Sunday, former Kano Commissioner for Rural Development said Tinubu means well for the North.

He said dissipating energy on the alleged padding of the 2024 budget is counterproductive, saying it could cause disunity in the National Assembly. He said: “Dwelling on budget padding will only serve as a distraction to the performances of the 10th Assembly and the Executives.” Kwankwaso said Tinubu should be allowed to focus on tackling insecurity, youth unemployment and poverty. The APC chief blamed governors for the growing