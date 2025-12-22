The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) comments that his party would keep a close watch on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 polls.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday, Hon. Ahmad Aruwa, APC’s Public Relations Officer in Kano, described Kwankwaso’s remark as “confusing and unnecessary,” adding that the NNPP national leader had already lost track of Nigerian politics.

Aruwa said that the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have concluded all necessary arrangements that will secure victory in Kano State.

“He is confused and has reached some level of age, beginning to lose track of Nigerian politics. I believe he already lost the election,” Aruwa said.

“He is not the legitimate leader of the NNPP, and he is not even a candidate of any party. So, who is he monitoring INEC activities for?”

“Our former governor, Ganduje, has been fully briefed and is satisfied with the arrangements. APC is satisfied with INEC so far. President Tinubu is bringing professionals to every position.

“We have confidence in INEC and believe they will do justice to everyone,” he said, noting that even the APC’s loss at the Supreme Court in previous elections demonstrates transparency and fairness.

He berated Kwankwaso for downplaying public confidence in the electoral process.

“He knows he won’t win, that’s why he is making such remarks. We urge the public to ignore him and stop listening to him,” Aruwa added.

The comments follow Kwankwaso’s address at the NNPP national convention in Abuja on Saturday, shortly after the re-election of party executives led by Ahmed Ajuji.

Giving his speech in the presence of INEC representatives and delegates from across the country, Kwankwaso praised the commission’s role in safeguarding democracy and pledged that the party would monitor its activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Let me thank all of you, especially those who came from far. I also want to appreciate the INEC representatives here today and, through you, congratulate the newly appointed National Chairman of the commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan.

“I want to say so far so good, we are keeping our eyes on INEC because its job is so critical that it can make or mar democracy in this country,” Kwankwaso said.

Aruwa maintained that APC remained confident in the electoral process and called on Nigerians to place their trust in INEC’s professionalism.

He reiterated that the party’s arrangements were complete and that efforts to discredit the commission were politically motivated.