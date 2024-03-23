APC Chapter Adopts Akinfolarin As Consensus Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has adopted former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin, as its consensus candidate for the April 25 governorship primary of the party. The local chapter of the party said the adoption of Akinfolarin as consensus candidate of the party was because the two term member of House of Representatives is the only governorship aspirant from the local government.

Akinfolarin, who hails from the council area, was received by cheering residents who trooped out en masse as his motorcade drove through Odigbo to Ore, the commercial centre of the local government and the state as a whole, marking the end of the aspirant’s consultation tour of the state’s 18 council areas Speaking on behalf of the leaders in Odigbo LG, a chieftain of the party, Adeniyan Akinsetan, disclosed that the people have decided to unanimously adopt Akinfolarin as their consensus aspirant for the primary election.

He said: “All of us had agreed and adopted Hon. Akinfolarin as our sole aspirant in Odigbo Local Government. “He is a pragmatic leader, who has done wonderfully well. He has empowered so many people, and we believe that he is going to perform wonderfully well if elected as governor of Ondo State. “Also, it is the turn of Odigbo; it is the turn of the Southern senatorial district. We belong to the minority and we’ve been long sidelined.

Also, Oluwatoyin Jayeola, the President of Good Women Association in the council area, who spoke on behalf of women, said: “We are going to support and work for Akinfolarin to become the next governor of Ondo State. “The leaders and members of the APC in this LG have adopted him as our sole aspirant. The Chairman of APC in Odigbo LG, Fatai Olawale said: “This is what God has settled, this is God’s project. “I commend our leaders who have been showing support. We are almost there. My prayer is that none of us will be found wanting at the end of success.”