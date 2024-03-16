APC Chairs Urge Tinubu To Dismiss Non-Performing Security Heads

Following the incessant killings and kidnapping, the State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 36 states of the federation on Friday asked President Bola Tinubu to “wield the big stick” on non-performing heads of security agencies.

The thirty-three APC state chairmen made the request when they visited President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking with State Correspondent after the meeting, Alphonsus Eba, Chairman of APC in Cross River State, who is the Secretary of the forum, said the issue of insecurity was raised during the meeting.

Eba said criminal activities are being perpetrated to put the party in a bad light, adding that the president must always hold those in charge of security outfits accountable.

“On the question of the kidnap of pupils in Kaduna state, yes, it forms one of the issues about the general insecurity in the country that we raised as a matter of concern to Mr President,” Eba said.

“We said we are more concerned because, from our vantage position, it is very clear there are a lot of distractions going on in this country. There are activities of criminals that are being perpetrated to put the government and our party in a bad light.

“We have commended Mr. President for the support, moral and financial support, that he has given to security agencies.

“But we came with one humble advice that we gave to Mr. President today, as a forum, to say that nobody expects Mr. President as Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to carry arms and go to the battlefield.

“That is why he has his lieutenants, as security agencies in various areas. We told Mr. President today, that it is time for people to be held accountable for their actions.

“Where a district police officer or a commissioner of police or whoever that is in control of whatever security architect at whatever level is found wanting, Mr President should wield the big stick. That was part of what we discussed today.”

When asked about the performance of the APC-led government, he said it is too early to evaluate the performance of Tinubu’s administration within nine months. Speaking on the crisis in Edo APC after the governorship primary, Eba said efforts are being made to address the grievances of all the stakeholders involved. He added that the state chairmen did not discuss issues involving Edo APC with the president. “Edo state issue came up yesterday (Thursday) in our meeting. We discussed it extensively. We had reached some conclusions, but it was not one of the issues we discussed with Mr President today.”