APC Chairmanship: Primate Ayodele Warns Tinubu Against Backing Wrong Candidate

Following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to avoid backing a candidate who could potentially sabotage the ruling party.

The renowned cleric gave this warning on Saturday in a press statement issued by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, cautioning President Tinubu that endorsing the wrong individual as APC National Chairman could lead to internal betrayal and a potential collapse of party cohesion.

He said that Ganduje’s resignation, officially attributed to health concerns, may be part of a broader political strategy aimed at securing a second term in leadership.

He said, “You should avoid picking the wrong person as the APC national chairman so that the party won’t be sold out. Don’t pick a chairman based on eye service.

“Some individuals must not lead the party. Even the date set for the convention could impact the party’s stability and should be reconsidered.”

The prophet also raised alarm over national security, urging the military to intensify efforts against possible bombings aimed at destabilising the Tinubu administration.

READ ALSO:

In a direct message to the president, Primate Ayodele emphasised the growing presence of political enemies within the APC and the federal government.

He warned that some allies, including newly defected state governors, may not have genuine intentions and could act against the president’s interests.

“You have many political enemies in disguise within your party. Some of them are receiving key appointments, and they will work against your administration,” he warned.

“Keep most of your strategies confidential. Monitor your security architecture, including sensitive documents in the villa and even your presidential jet.”

The APC leadership crisis comes at a critical juncture for the Tinubu administration as it seeks to maintain internal party unity and public trust.

Primate Ayodele’s warnings have intensified public scrutiny over the selection process for Ganduje’s replacement and the growing discontent within party ranks.

As the APC prepares for its upcoming national convention, the president faces mounting pressure to make a strategic and unifying decision.

With political undercurrents swirling, the prophet’s message has resonated widely across political and religious circles.

For now, all eyes remain on President Tinubu’s next move, one that could shape the future of the APC and the broader political trajectory of Nigeria.