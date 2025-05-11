Share

As preparation for the anticipated Local Government elections in Lagos State are in top gear, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has successfully concluded its primary elections across various Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), producing approximately 51 chairmanship candidates.

At the primary election held on Saturday, May 10, the ruling party adopted a combination of consensus and electoral processes to select its candidates in line with internal democratic principles.

According to reports, the primaries were conducted smoothly and peacefully across most locations, though minor disruptions were noted in a few isolated areas.

The emergence of these candidates marks a significant step in the APC’s roadmap to retaining its political stronghold across Lagos State, which remains one of the party’s most strategic strongholds in Nigeria.

Below is the comprehensive list of APC chairmanship candidates who emerged from the primaries in their respective LGAs and LCDAs:

Full List of APC Chairmanship Candidates in Lagos State (LGAs and LCDAs)

Ifako-Ijaiye – Prince Akanbi Hamzat

Igbogbo Baiyeku – Olalekan Aroyewu

Ojokoro – Rossini Oluyemisi

Kosofe – Barr. Moyosore Ogunlewe

Ajeromi-Ifelodun – Hon. Akindipe Olamilekan

Ifelodun – Okeowo Oluremi

Surulere – Hon. Yusuf Sule

Coker-Aguda – Hon. Ogidan Azeez

Agboyi-Ketu – Adetola Oyedele

Ejigbo – Taoheed Taiwo

Lagos Island East – Muibi Alade Folawiyo

Amuwo-Odofin – Sanusi Ismail

Ojo – Rufai Muibat

Lagos Island – Taiwo Oyekan

Ikorodu North – Wale Ameen

Eti-Osa East – Samsideen Agunbiade

Badagry – Hunkpe Babatunde

Epe – Sura Olayemi Animashaun

Isolo – Olasoju Adebayo Babatunde

Ibeju-Lekki – Sesan Olowa

Ikosi-Ejirin – Anomo Adewale

Badagry West – Ibrahim Rauf

Ikorodu – Ladega Adedayo

Oriade – Rasak Oloyede

Orile-Agege – Abiodun Akinola

Shomolu – Ashimi Lateef

Ikosi-Isheri – Bada Abolanle

Oshodi-Isolo – Otunba Kehinde Oloyede

Imota – Sunday Benson

Ikorodu West – Kazeem Sulaimon

Apapa – Sebanjo Idowu

Olorunda LCDA – Ajose Peter

Eredo – Ismail Monsuru

Mosan-Okunola – Opeyemi Akindele

Ayobo-Ipaja – Agbaje Abiodun

Alimosho – Akinpelu Ibrahim

Apapa-Iganmu – Jimoh Olawale Saliu

Bariga – Bukola Omofe

Mushin – Aruwe Tubosun

Ojodu – Olusegun Odumbaku

Egbe-Idimu – Balogun Idris

Igando-Ikotun – Akinsanya

Ikeja – Hakeem Dauda

Onigbongbo – Moyo Adebanjo

Odi-Olowo – Jakande Lawal

Ikoyi-Obalende – Bola Oladunjoye

Eti-Osa – Omoba Adetoro Adeola

Agege – Babatunde Azeez

Iru-Victoria Island – Alabi Aminot Oluwakemi

Itire-Ikate – Odunayo Olufemi

Agbado-Oke Odo – Jimoh Abiodun Ishola

With campaigns expected to intensify in the coming months, party stakeholders have emphasized unity and grassroots engagement as key priorities moving forward.

