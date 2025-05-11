…..APC adopts consensus, electoral voting to produce flagbearers, primaries largely peaceful
As preparation for the anticipated Local Government elections in Lagos State are in top gear, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has successfully concluded its primary elections across various Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), producing approximately 51 chairmanship candidates.
At the primary election held on Saturday, May 10, the ruling party adopted a combination of consensus and electoral processes to select its candidates in line with internal democratic principles.
According to reports, the primaries were conducted smoothly and peacefully across most locations, though minor disruptions were noted in a few isolated areas.
The emergence of these candidates marks a significant step in the APC’s roadmap to retaining its political stronghold across Lagos State, which remains one of the party’s most strategic strongholds in Nigeria.
Below is the comprehensive list of APC chairmanship candidates who emerged from the primaries in their respective LGAs and LCDAs:
Full List of APC Chairmanship Candidates in Lagos State (LGAs and LCDAs)
- Ifako-Ijaiye – Prince Akanbi Hamzat
- Igbogbo Baiyeku – Olalekan Aroyewu
- Ojokoro – Rossini Oluyemisi
- Kosofe – Barr. Moyosore Ogunlewe
- Ajeromi-Ifelodun – Hon. Akindipe Olamilekan
- Ifelodun – Okeowo Oluremi
- Surulere – Hon. Yusuf Sule
- Coker-Aguda – Hon. Ogidan Azeez
- Agboyi-Ketu – Adetola Oyedele
- Ejigbo – Taoheed Taiwo
- Lagos Island East – Muibi Alade Folawiyo
- Amuwo-Odofin – Sanusi Ismail
- Ojo – Rufai Muibat
- Lagos Island – Taiwo Oyekan
- Ikorodu North – Wale Ameen
- Eti-Osa East – Samsideen Agunbiade
- Badagry – Hunkpe Babatunde
- Epe – Sura Olayemi Animashaun
- Isolo – Olasoju Adebayo Babatunde
- Ibeju-Lekki – Sesan Olowa
- Ikosi-Ejirin – Anomo Adewale
- Badagry West – Ibrahim Rauf
- Ikorodu – Ladega Adedayo
- Oriade – Rasak Oloyede
- Orile-Agege – Abiodun Akinola
- Shomolu – Ashimi Lateef
- Ikosi-Isheri – Bada Abolanle
- Oshodi-Isolo – Otunba Kehinde Oloyede
- Imota – Sunday Benson
- Ikorodu West – Kazeem Sulaimon
- Apapa – Sebanjo Idowu
- Olorunda LCDA – Ajose Peter
- Eredo – Ismail Monsuru
- Mosan-Okunola – Opeyemi Akindele
- Ayobo-Ipaja – Agbaje Abiodun
- Alimosho – Akinpelu Ibrahim
- Apapa-Iganmu – Jimoh Olawale Saliu
- Bariga – Bukola Omofe
- Mushin – Aruwe Tubosun
- Ojodu – Olusegun Odumbaku
- Egbe-Idimu – Balogun Idris
- Igando-Ikotun – Akinsanya
- Ikeja – Hakeem Dauda
- Onigbongbo – Moyo Adebanjo
- Odi-Olowo – Jakande Lawal
- Ikoyi-Obalende – Bola Oladunjoye
- Eti-Osa – Omoba Adetoro Adeola
- Agege – Babatunde Azeez
- Iru-Victoria Island – Alabi Aminot Oluwakemi
- Itire-Ikate – Odunayo Olufemi
- Agbado-Oke Odo – Jimoh Abiodun Ishola
With campaigns expected to intensify in the coming months, party stakeholders have emphasized unity and grassroots engagement as key priorities moving forward.