APC Chairman Visits Jos, Seeks Blessings From Traditional, Religious Leaders

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Yilwatda Nentawe, on Wednesday visited Plateau State to seek the blessings of Traditional and Religious Leaders ahead of his national assignment.

He was accompanied by members of the APC Progressive Governors Forum, senators, and lawmakers from both the National and State Assemblies.

Upon arrival at Yakubu Gowon Airport, Professor Nentawe was warmly received by the Plateau State APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature, members of the State Working Committee, the Elders Council, and members of the State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Daniel Naanlong.

The private visit, aimed at garnering prayers and guidance, attracted hundreds of party supporters and members of the public who gathered to welcome the APC leader.

Speaking at the Gbong Gwom Jos Palace, Professor Nentawe emphasised the significance of the visit. “I am here to seek your blessings. Your prayers have carried me this far, and I come to ask for the same guidance as I assume this national responsibility,” he said.

Delivering a message of goodwill from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima, reaffirmed the support of all APC governors for Professor Nentawe.

He stated, “President Tinubu has entrusted us to accompany our newly appointed National Chairman to seek your blessings. Plateau has produced a son who is fit to lead one of Africa’s largest political parties.”

Governor Uzodima further highlighted that the appointment of Professor Nentawe signals a renewed era of hope and unity for Plateau State and the nation at large. “This is an opportunity to demonstrate solidarity and to thank God for making this possible. Plateau remains crucial to Nigeria’s political landscape,” he noted.

He added that Professor Nentawe’s selection reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to governance free from ethnic or religious bias.

In response, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, welcomed the APC National Chairman.

He called on political leaders to prioritise national unity, security, and moral leadership. “We commend the support shown to Professor Nentawe. Our prayers are with him and all leaders to ensure peace and progress,” he said.

Addressing national challenges, the paramount ruler stressed the urgent need to tackle insecurity and economic difficulties.

“We urge Mr. President to continue his efforts to ensure communities are protected and security forces are adequately supported. No family should have to mourn preventable losses due to violence,” he said.

He also encouraged political leaders to seek divine guidance while fulfilling their responsibilities, stressing that national destiny is shaped through both faith and action.

The Gbong Gwom Jos concluded by reaffirming the council’s support for Professor Nentawe, welcoming him as a “son of the soil” and wishing him divine guidance in steering the APC and Nigeria towards stability and growth.

Professor Nentawe’s entourage included Governors Ahmed Ododo (Kogi), Dr. Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), as well as former Plateau Governors Senator Simon Lalong and Senator Joshua Dariye, among other notable APC stakeholders.

During the visit, he also met with key Christian and Muslim leaders in the state to seek their prayers and counsel.