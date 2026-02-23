APC Chairman Receives Newly Elected FCT Council Chairmen

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, on Monday received the newly elected chairmen of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils in Abuja.

Photos from the event, shared on the APC’s official social media platforms, showed him seated with the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; other members of the Campaign Council leadership; and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

It will be recalled that the FCT Area Council elections were conducted on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Candidates of the APC won four of the area councils, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured one seat.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted elections across the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

Results declared by INEC showed that the APC won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the PDP clinched Gwagwalada.