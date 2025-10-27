APC Chair To Nigerians: Hold Govs Accountable For Hardship

Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Nigerians to hold their state governors and local government chairmen accountable.

Incidentally, the APC Chairman who spoke yesterday in Abuja at the public presentation of ‘Vicious Red Circle’, a book on human trafficking authored by Alex Oriaku, echoed the position of President Bola Tinubu who had made the same observation recently.

He said Nigerians must begin to demand tangible development and peopleoriented projects from subnational leaders, given the significant increase in monthly allocations to states and councils. Yilwatda said: “No governor in Nigeria collects less than three times, up to four times what they used to collect before.