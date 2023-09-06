APC Chair, Businessman, Others Trade Words Over N7,5m Alleged Bribery

The allegations of a N7,5 million bribe have pitched the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Mr Emeka Orji, All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Basil Ejidike, and a businessman Chief Ngozi Okpagu at war of words.

This is a result of the battle over the real owners of the motor park at the compound said to be owned by the National Inland Water Ways NIWA which the Council Chairman Emeka Orji recently demolished.

Okpagu accused Orji of extorting the sum of N7,5 million forcefully contending that the motor park was rented to him by the management of NIWA adding that the Chairman has no right to take over the park.

But the Chairman Mr Emeka Orji contended that Okpagu who confirmed that the rent title given to him has expired pleaded and offered a cheque of N7.5 million as arrears of rent which he turned down insisting that the matter must be first settled in court.

“That place is not a property of NIWA and it doesn’t belong to Ngozi Okpagu the park was given to him by the then Chairman of the local government Mr Basil Ejidike and he has been collecting rent which did not reflect in the records before me”

“NIWA has been here to negotiate with us but I made it clear that this is the property of Onitsha South local government area and not NIWA”

“Be informed also that the authority and title given to Ngozi Okpagu by Basil Ejidike has expired and we have a Magistrate Court ruling against the ownership of that motor park hence he cannot lay claim to that property” he said.

However, the former Chairman and current Chairman of the APC in the state Mr Basil Ejidike denied the allegation of collecting money from Okpagu adding that the park had not become operational at the time he left office.

“Let me say it, non of these allegations level against me is true. I am innocent of the allegations.

“It is on record, according to Decree No 13 of 1997 establishing NIWA, that for any known water channel declared by the Federal Government in any state of the federation, there will be a measurement of 100 meters from the water bank in both sides, and that is what is called “The right of way to NIWA authority” and they use that to service the waterways. So it has no interference by the State or local government authorities.

“In the case of the controversial land in which Chief Okpagu, is operating a motor park situated within the jurisdiction of NIWA in Onitsha, concerned the federal government and has nothing to do with Onitsha South Local Government Authority or Anambra State Government at large. In otherwise, that 100 meters of land in question in Onitsha, belongs to NIWA exclusively to the federal government of Nigeria.

In his reaction, Chief Ngozi Okpagu, the Managing Director of J.N.Okpagu and Sons Ltd, absolved the State APC Chairman of the allegations, saying that he had never for once paid any revenue accrued to Onitsha South to Ejidike, when he was the Chairman of the Council Area.

He noted that the controversial land was allocated to him by the federal government and not the Onitsha council area as speculated.