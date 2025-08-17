APC Candidate Wins Munya Constituency

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mathew Dogara Daje has been declared winner of the bye-election in Munya Constituency which held on August 16. Declaring Daje winner, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said he emerged with a significant margin, after securing over 6,000 votes more than his closest rival, Hon. Sabo Sunday Adabyinlo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, while the election was generally peaceful, some political tensions persisted as the PDP candidate, Sabo Sunday Adabyinlo, raised concerns regarding alleged misuse of state resources to sway the election in favour of the APC.