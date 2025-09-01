APC Candidate Vows To Lead Anambra To Promised Land

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the upcoming Anambra State election on November 8, 2025, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, popularly known as Ikukuoma, has pledged to lead the state and its people to the long-anticipated “Promised Land.”

Speaking at an expanded interactive session with journalists over the weekend in Awka, Ukachukwu expressed his strong desire to lift Anambra out of what he described as an atmosphere of uncertainty, insecurity, and disillusionment.

He promised to usher in a new era of peace, security, and prosperity.

Ukachukwu lamented that, despite high hopes and great expectations in recent years, Anambra residents have endured what he termed “a brutish life plagued by blatant insecurity, governmental insincerity, failed leadership, and disappointment.”

He condemned the proliferation of armed groups operating under various names such as ASTA, Aka-Odo, and Tax Masters, stating that their continued harassment has eroded public peace and sanity.

“In today’s Anambra, no one is certain of returning home safely — with their lives, limbs, or even their hard-earned money intact. This is unacceptable,” he declared.

The APC flagbearer vowed to rescue the state from its current turmoil, pledging to address insecurity decisively, revitalise key sectors of the economy, and accelerate development across all communities, especially by leveraging their comparative advantages.

“Anambra is not working,”. “We urgently need transformative leadership. My agenda is built around inclusive security architecture, infrastructural overhaul, and broad-based economic growth,” he said.

Stressing that no society can progress amid insecurity, Ukachukwu noted:

“Within the first 90 days of my administration, I will restore the security and public confidence that Anambra was once known for. I will bring our youths back home through industrial development, sustainable job creation, and strategic empowerment. Joblessness fuels crime; by providing jobs, we will curb insecurity, social vices, and restiveness.”

He emphasised that fear has crippled economic activity in the state.” Investors are staying away, companies are not springing up, and our people are no longer coming home. Fear kills enterprise. But we are coming well-prepared to change that narrative,” he stated.

Ukachukwu also unveiled key policy priorities, including reliable electricity, agricultural transformation, and infrastructure renewal. A central pillar of his economic plan, he explained, is harnessing the state’s natural gas reserves to generate power.

“Electricity is the engine room of economic development. We will tap into our gas deposits to power the state. But we will do it with a people-first approach,” “Our energy infrastructure will be community-owned—not monopolised by government agencies. This will ensure economic inclusion and psychological ownership by the people,” he noted.

On healthcare, Ukachukwu pledged to establish a primary health centre in every community and a fully equipped general hospital in each local government area. He promised to engage qualified medical professionals to ensure efficient, accessible healthcare services.

“Healthcare is not a luxury; it is a fundamental right. We must stop treating it as a privilege reserved for the few. Under my leadership, every citizen will have access to both basic and specialised healthcare,” he said.

Ukachukwu also reiterated his commitment to restoring the dignity of Anambra State as the “Light of the Nation.”

“I have invested heavily in this state because I believe in its potential. I plan to retire in my village. This mission is personal to me. Once we fix the system, investors will return, companies will thrive, and our youth will find meaningful employment again. I will not disappoint the people when entrusted with the mandate,” he added.