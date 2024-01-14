APC Calls For Implementation Of El-Rufai C’ttee’s Report On True Federalism

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is working towards the implementation of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai committee’s report on true federalism.

Nze Chidi Duru, the party Deputy National Organising Secretary disclosed this during a recent interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the 23-man committee on true federalism which submitted its report on January 14, 2018, recommended that power be devolved to states on issues, such as policing and resource control, among many others.

The report was not implemented by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, according to the former National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Mohammed Lukman who attributed this failure to the weak structures within the party, saying the development had a negative impact on the APC.

However, Duru revealed that the NWC, led by the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was actively working on internal strategies to guarantee the execution of the report.

Duru, a member of the NWC from Anambra State, said, “It has become an article in the APC and for APC, in the ideology and philosophy of the party on the basis of which the current administration campaigned. The issue of devolution of power and restructuring is clearly embedded in that report.

“As much as we are making the efforts internally to throw up that report to hold the government to account and to implement five points on the basis of which we campaigned to Nigerians, I will charge the fourth estate of the realm to throw it as a Bible and article of faith on the face of our leaders to ensure that, that part of the report is implemented.

It is good for Nigeria, it will work for Nigerians, and it will be best for Nigeria because what that would have achieved is that the overhead cost in governance will be substantially removed, a level-playing field both in business and politics will be enhanced, and Nigerians in their area of influence will have a sense of belonging.”