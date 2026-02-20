…Asks him to implement the staff audit report with immediate effects

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to resign over alleged irregularities uncovered in a staff audit report, insisting that he can no longer effectively govern the state amid the controversy.

The opposition party made this call at a “World Press Conference” held in Osogbo, where it accused the Adeleke administration of failing to act on findings from a staff audit said to have exposed serious payroll irregularities.

Speaking at the briefing, the Osun APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, whose address was delivered by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, said the governor should step aside to allow for an independent investigation into the matter.

Lawal said the revelation, allegedly made by a consulting firm engaged by the state government, confirmed what he described as “long-standing concerns” about the administration’s handling of public funds.

According to the APC, the audit reportedly exposed an annual N13.7 billion payroll fraud linked to irregular salary payments and the existence of ghost workers within the state’s payroll system.

The party further alleged that a civil servant under the current administration had been receiving salaries meant for about 5,615 workers, describing the claim as “alarming” and indicative of systemic abuse.

“It is disturbing that a government which cited financial constraints to disengage duly recruited teachers and health workers is now being linked to a scheme where one individual allegedly receives salaries meant for thousands of workers,” the statement read.

The APC also raised concerns over what it described as the alleged involvement of key figures within the government’s inner circle.

It specifically mentioned the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kazeem Akinleye, and businessman, Deji Adeleke, questioning their roles in relation to the audit findings.

The party claimed that the audit report was reportedly presented to Deji Adeleke instead of the governor, a development it said raises serious questions about accountability and the structure of authority within the administration.

“What official role does Deji Adeleke play in the verification of state documents?” the APC queried, adding that the people of the state deserve clarity.

The opposition party also questioned why no decisive action had been taken since the report was allegedly submitted in July 2024, despite claims that individuals linked to multiple bank accounts and payroll irregularities had been identified.

It further raised concerns over the handling of a recommended Automated Payroll Administrative System, alleging that about N79 million was paid for the system without delivery being accepted.

The APC described the situation as a failure of governance and accused the state government of responding with denial rather than transparency.

“The continued inaction despite the gravity of these allegations suggests possible complicity at the highest levels,” the party said.

Calling for accountability, the APC urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged fraud and ensure that all those found culpable are prosecuted.

Reacting during the press conference, Adebayo Adeleke, popularly known as Banik, the former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, called for his resignation, alleging that the governor had lost the moral authority to continue in office.

According to him, the governor should immediately implement the recommendations of the staff audit report if he has nothing to hide.

“He should resign and leave the government if he cannot explain the report or take action on the recommendation,” he said.

He further called on businessman Deji Adeleke to make public any information at his disposal regarding the alleged irregularities.

“If he truly intends to fulfil his promise to expose wrongdoing, he should petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and make his findings available to the public,” he added.