APC Built On Solid Foundation, Can’t Be Threatened By Newcomers – Nkire

Share

A member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has disagreed with those who fear that the decamping politicians from other political parties to the APC, might become a source of trouble for the ruling party.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja, Chief Nkire said what made such a development most unlikely was the fact that: “The founders rooted the operations of the party in regulations and the rule of law; and also made adequate provisions for both trouble-makers and trouble-shooters”.

The former National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance PPA however said although some new comers may try to destabilise APC, “Once the leadership of the party is fare and firm on policies such as automatic tickets, candidates’ qualifications and party primary elections; there’s bound to be less acrimony”.

Commenting on President Bola Tinubu’s chances of surmounting the threat of the opposition coalition and winning the next presidential election, the elder statesman said he was yet to see a heart-rending threat to the ruling party and its candidate, Bola Tinubu.

According to the APC chieftain, “President Tinubu has fought many political wars as a democrat. He fought military dictatorship to return Nigeria to parliamentary democracy in 1999, when he became Governor of Lagos State and President of Nigeria in 2023”.

Chief Nkire further said, “Tinubu’s rise to the Presidency was by no means a walk in the park as he fought and defeated three other strong contenders, becoming one of Nigeria’s most prepared presidential candidates to come to office”.

Rather than orchestrate political crises in their new party, Chief Sam Nkire advised the new comers to obey the rules and join hands with the APC and President Tinubu to defeat the disunited opposition, adding that, “United we stand but divided we fall”.

The Abia State born politician opined that the President had taken many bold steps to improve the economic, political and security challenges he met on assumption of office, adding that “Nigeria needs all hands on deck as it moves forward with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, which aims to rebuild the country “.

On the nagging issues of nepotism, insecurity, hunger, prudence and downsizing of government apparatus, the APC stalwart assured that Nigerians would see significant signs of improvement before the next general elections.

“Fixing an age-long ailing economy is not a now thing, it’s a matter for the long haul. The question to really ask is: are we on the right route to the destination?”, Nkire added.

Share