APC Breaks Silence, Says Obasa Not Resigning As Lagos Speaker

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday disclosed that the reinstated Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa is not expected to resign as part of the agreement to resolve the leadership crisis in the Assembly.

The Lagos APC made this clarification amid growing reports that Obasa is expected to resign after he was re-elected following his impeachment on January 13, 2025, over gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Speaking through its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, in an interview, the ruling party dismissed the claim.

“To the best of my knowledge, there was no time the arrangement for Obasa to resign came up in the terms of settlement of the crisis.

“I’m aware that any moment from now, Obasa will withdraw the lawsuit in the interest of renewed peace and progress of the House in particular and the party in general.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Tuesday, Obasa met with 39 lawmakers behind closed doors at the assembly complex.

The meeting, which started at about 2:10 p.m., was attended by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs. Mojisola Meranda.

It was gathered that the meeting was aimed at easing tensions and bringing the aggrieved lawmakers back on board.

This came after Obasa was re-elected as Speaker on Monday following Mojisola Meranda‘s resignation from the position.

It would be recalled that in January, the lawmakers removed Obasa as Speaker, accusing him of poor leadership, abuse of power, frequent lateness to plenary sessions, and intimidating colleagues. Over 90 per cent of the lawmakers backed the impeachment. Obasa, however, rejected the decision, saying the lawmakers did not follow the constitutional process for his removal.

