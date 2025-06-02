APC Blasts Atiku, Amaechi, El-Rufai Over Poverty Allegation

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fired back at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-governors Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai over claims that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is “weaponizing poverty.”

In a strongly worded statement issued Monday in Abuja, APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka dismissed the trio’s comments as hypocritical, noting that they had ample opportunity to alleviate poverty during their years in government but failed to do so.

The comments by the opposition figures were reportedly made at a public lecture in Abuja on May 31 to commemorate Amaechi’s 60th birthday.

“The APC strongly rejects the baseless allegation that President Tinubu’s government is weaponizing poverty—a scourge they themselves failed to eradicate over 24 years in power,” Morka stated.

He accused the former leaders of being “displaced rent-seekers” desperate to regain power for personal gain, asserting that their criticism stemmed from a desire to return to an era of state dependency and economic exploitation.

Taking particular aim at Amaechi, Morka said the former minister’s remarks about being “hungry” symbolized his desperation to return to state patronage. “Barely two years out of office, Amaechi’s hunger reflects the self-serving motivations of him and his coalition partners,” Morka added.

He also criticized Atiku and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, accusing them of benefiting from an import-dependent economy that hurt local production. “Their wealth was built on the very system President Tinubu is dismantling,” he said.

The APC spokesperson highlighted key reforms under Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidies, exchange rate harmonization, and economic diversification. He claimed these efforts have improved Nigeria’s competitiveness, boosted exports, and increased state revenues, enabling higher minimum wages and critical investments in infrastructure and social services.

“Our economy grew by 4.6% in the last quarter of 2024—the highest in a decade—even amid falling global crude prices,” Morka said, citing trade surpluses and increased local production.

He added that ongoing reforms are laying the foundation for a sustainable and productive economy, despite short-term hardship. “President Tinubu is on course and will not be distracted by partisan ramblings of political opportunists,” he said.

Morka concluded by reaffirming the APC’s commitment to the people, urging Nigerians to support reforms that prioritize innovation, hard work, and long-term prosperity over “electoral calculations.”

Share