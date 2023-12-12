APC Blasts Adeleke For Feeding Osun Pupils With Contaminated Food

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the state government to stop toying with the lives of the “innocent” school pupils with substandard food being served by the government’s food vendors.

A report had it earlier that no fewer than 18 pupils of James Primary School B, Osogbo, reportedly landed in the hospitals after eating a mid-day meal served to them under the free school feeding programme of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

Reacting to the incident, APC State Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo on Tuesday said the reported incident of the food poisoning was a cumulative effect of the lackadaisical approach of the man at the helm of affairs in the state to the running of his government.

“Following the incident of suspected food poisoning of 18 pupils of the Osun State public schools from the free meal programme of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the governor to stop toying with the lives of the innocent school pupils with the substandard food being served the pupils by the government food vendors.

Lawal hinted that it was only an irresponsible government like that of the obnoxious one being run by Adeleke and his co-travellers that can afford to toy with the lives of the pupils who are the future leaders of this country.

The state APC chairman explained that the untoward incident of the suspected food poisoning of the pupils through school feeding was an embarrassment to the citizenry of the state and a gauge for the unpreparedness and inability of Governor Adeleke to provide qualitative governance.

He said he wasn’t surprised that things were working upside down for the Adeleke administration when the governor himself absconded from the state without any information about his whereabouts in the last 32 days.

Lawal stated that this is always the case when what is in place is an absentee governor who has been running his government by proxy.

“The humanity in me became uncomfortable when one of the mothers of the victims gave an account of the state of his child that immediately his son came back from school, he started smelling an offensive odour of rotten eggs.

“Is it true that only miserable N64 was budgeted for each pupil per meal? Is it true the government of Adeleke pays N10,000 per month to each O’Meal vendor?

“If these allegations are true, then Governor Adeleke must have a clear conversation with his Creator. How would the food vendors be dedicated when they are paid peanuts and are not supplied with the right food supplies, at a time he himself budgeted billions for his own food and refreshments?