APC Blames Adeleke’s Suits For FG’s Delay In Releasing LG Allocations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of misleading the public over Osun State local government allocations.

It blamed the lawsuits filed by the state government and its allies for the delay in releasing the allocations. Spokesman for the APC Kola Olabisi told reporters in Osogbo that Adeleke should stop distorting facts on local government allocations.

He said: “Contrary to the impression created in the broadcast, it is patently false to assert that the reinstated APC Chairmen and Councillors are ‘illegally occupying’ local government secretariats.

“Their return to office followed clear and subsisting judicial pronouncements, most notably the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on 10 February, 2025, which nullified the foundation upon which their earlier removal was predicated.

That judgment remains valid, binding, and unappealed. “The apex court unequivocally affirmed the autonomy of Local Government Councils, held that they are distinct legal entities with the capacity to sue and be sued.