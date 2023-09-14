APC Begins E-Registration Of Members

The ruling All Progres- sives Congress (APC) has commenced the process of registering its over 40 million members electronically to consolidate its membership strength ahead of the 2027 general election.

The National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, said this when he received a delegation of elected Deputy National Officers and National Executive Committee members of the party at the secretariat in Abuja yesterday.

The development comes two years after the Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee conducted a similar nationwide membership registration exercise, which brought the current number to over 40 million. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Ganduje said that the essence of the electronic registration innovation is to capture the current membership strength of the party.

The APC National Chairman also decried the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, stressing the number of votes garnered by the party was a far cry from the actual strength of its registered members. He said: “If you will recall, we had several 41 million members. But during the presidential election, we had only eight million.

What happened to the rest? This is why we need to be digital and ensure that we are working with the correct data. “Another step that we have taken is that we are reviewing our registration electronically now.

The work has already started. You should be ready that all our members will be electronically registered so that we have an exact number physically.” Continuing, the former Kano governor also revealed that the APC has concluded plans to establish a National Institute of Democratic Studies to help Nigerians shape their pattern of behaviour in alignment with democracy and political ideology.