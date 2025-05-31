APC Backs Aiyedatiwa’s Cabinet Appointments

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has defended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s cabinet appointments, dismissing opposition claims by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as baseless and politically motivated.

The PDP had recently accused the governor of breaching the constitution by failing to appoint a full complement of commissioners nearly 100 days after assuming office, and threatened legal action.

Responding in a statement on Saturday, the APC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Steve Otaloro, said the governor had complied with constitutional provisions and was already in the process of appointing additional commissioners.

“It is important to clarify that Governor Aiyedatiwa has fulfilled the constitutional provision regarding the appointment of members of his cabinet upon assuming office. He has already appointed key cabinet members who are currently engaged in critical governance tasks,” Otaloro said.

He added that the delay in announcing more appointments was due to the governor’s deliberate and consultative approach aimed at ensuring that the best candidates, representing the diverse interests of all local governments, are selected.

Otaloro described the PDP’s allegations as a “desperate attempt to undermine the progress” made by the Aiyedatiwa administration, noting that the opposition’s criticisms reflect their own governance shortcomings.

On issues of transparency and contract awards raised by the PDP, the APC spokesman rejected what he called “exaggerated claims.”

“The contracts for the construction of residential buildings and the enhancement of Chief Reuben Fasoranti Park are part of a strategic plan to improve infrastructure and public spaces in Ondo State. These projects are designed to create jobs, stimulate the economy, and improve citizens’ quality of life,” he said.

Otaloro further described the PDP’s allegations of misappropriation of funds as “false and slanderous,” insisting that Governor Aiyedatiwa is known for fiscal responsibility and is working to improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) while prudently managing funds from the Federation Account.

“The claims of secrecy are unfounded. The governor has been transparent about the challenges and strategies in place to enhance the state’s revenue and ensure effective utilization of public funds,” he added.

He called on the PDP to engage in constructive criticism rather than “spreading misinformation and divisive rhetoric,” assuring that the APC remains committed to delivering on its promises and fostering good governance in Ondo State under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership.

