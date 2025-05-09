APC Attacks Utomi Over Shadow Govt Declaration

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday slammed out Prof. Pat Utomi for criticising the Bola Tinubu government.

The political economist had announced the formation of a shadow government designed to serve as a credible opposition to the Tinubu government. Utomi launched the initiative on Monday under the banner of the Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government.

However, in a statement, the APC said: “Prof. Pat Utomi must be an intellectual drama king of sorts. “His declaration of a Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government of May 5 stands in direct contradiction and rebuttal of the very justification he advanced for the latest of his several ‘big bang’ things that have never materialized.”

The ruling party added: “Utomi is, and has always been, a poster child of freedom of thought, speech, conscience, association, and even freedom of intellectual aggression. “Utomi has enjoyed and continues to enjoy his fullest constitutional right to think, say and act as he chooses.

