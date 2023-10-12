APC, Atiku, Obi Fight Over Tinubu’s Identity

The war of words between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the presidential candidates of the main opposition political parties – Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) – intensified yesterday, over their calls for President Bola Tinubu to clear doubts over his identity. While Atiku challenged Tinubu to follow his example by telling Nigerians his true identity, Obi, said the President’s certificate saga has “worsened Nigeria’s less than glorious image internationally.”

Atiku To Tinubu: Follow my example, tell Nigerians your true identity

The former vice-president, in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, noted that it took him less than 24 hours to come out with full disclosure on his public records; but regretted that Tinubu has lived behind the veil for more than half of a century. The PDP candidate was taken to task over the name, Siddiq Abubakar, that was in his West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1968. But in the statement, Atiku said he deposed to an affidavit in 1973 to change his name to Atiku Abubakar, adding that he still keeps the original copy of that affidavit.

“The meticulousness that has been displayed by Atiku in this instance shows an example of an upright man,” the statement added. He called on President Tinubu to follow his example “by coming before Nigerians and the world to explain how he got about his name, his educational background, the history of his early years, the true owner of the Southwest College transcript with which he got admission to the CSU, why he refused to go and retake his pre-qualifying examination for the admission and, more importantly, how he came about the discredited and forged certificate of the Chicago State University that he submitted to INEC.”

Atiku stated that since 1970, when the President was accused of falsifying his academic credentials by claiming to have graduated from a school that was nonexistent, “the narrative of his public profile continues to get dirty and messier by the turn of every decade. “The latest in the rigma- role of President Tinubu’s life of forgeries and falsification of documents is the recent declaration by the Chicago State University that it is not the issuer of the certificate that Nigeria’s President presented to INEC in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election – an act that constitutionally disqualifies the offender from the election.”

CSU Saga: Tinubu’s identity crisis worsens Nigeria’s international image –Obi

Obi, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, on Tinubu’s Chicago State University (CSU) certificate released to the candidate of the PDP in the presidential poll, Atiku, said he is “distressed as a Nigerian” following the controversy surrounding the authenticity of the President’s Chicago State University credentials. The former Anambra State governor asked Tinubu to disclose his true identity to save the country further embarrassment, adding that: “The international community deserves to know the true identity of the person with whom they will engage in Nigeria.”

He said: “Having followed the prolonged identity crisis that recently played out in the American court system and the controversy surrounding the authenticity of the CSU credentials of Chief Bola Tinubu, I must confess that I am distressed as a Nigerian. “In addition to the bar- rage of media frenzy that the matter has triggered at home and abroad, I have had the unwholesome burden of responding to embarrassing questions about Nigeria’s overall credibility as a nation to privileged audiences and individuals both at home and abroad in different parts of the world where I have travelled lately.

“To outsiders, the entire CSU matter as well as Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s many other lingering identity question marks has further worsened Nigeria’s less-than-glorious image internationally. “In my opinion, Chief Bola Tinubu should have saved the nation and himself from this protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety. Even this late in the day, however, Chief Bola Tinubu still owes the nation and the world a simple debt of obligation that only he can discharge. “I call on him to immediately and personally mount the rostrum of his present high office to perform a simple task once and for all time.

“He should re-introduce himself to the nation he governs and to the world for the avoidance of further doubt. “He should let the world know his name, nationality, his place of birth, his parent- age, the primary and secondary schools he attended with dates as well as the actual universities he attended and certificates obtained. “He should indicate clearly where and when he did his NYSC. In addition, if at any time he has had a change of name, he should clearly state so and the circumstances.”

APC: Tinubu doesn’t need reintroduction of identity to Nigerians

Reacting to the opposition candidate’s call, spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, in a statement, said: “Mr. Obi must know that President Tinubu does not need a re-introduction. He does not have any identity problem, except the one contrived by the Atikus and Peters of our political firmament. “The 8.9 million Nigerians who voted him into office were, and remain, aware of his outstanding record and accomplishments as a defender of democracy, freedom, social and economic justice for over three decades.

“Nigerians know President Tinubu as a thorough- bred professional and former auditor and treasurer of Mobil Nigeria, now ExxonMobil. “Nigerians know the President as a former senator, who he served as chairman of the influential Finance and Appropriations Committee. “They know him as a former governor of Lagos State who designed and paved the pathway to the growth and prosperity of present-day Lagos, the 5th largest economy in Africa.

“Nigerians know who they voted for as the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They voted for him with full faith and confidence that his track record and wide competences would help in the re-engineering of our country’s economy for the good of the greatest number of Nigerians. “In marked contrast, Nigerians have flatly and serially rejected Atiku Abubakar, and denied Peter Obi’s presidential bid in the last election.”