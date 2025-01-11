APC Assures Newly Elected Ohanaeze President-General, Mbata Of Partnership

Share

The National leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the newly elected President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Sen. John Azuta Mbata of its partnership with the Apex Socio-cultural group.

The party gave this assurance in its congratulatory message to the new elected President General on Saturday, January 11.

In the statement issued to congratulate Mbata, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said, “We assure the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndígbo of our Party’s readiness to explore areas of partnership towards advancing development, shared prosperity, unity, peace and progress of our great country.”

Further, Morka said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates Senator John Azuta Mbata on his election as the 13th President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

“We also congratulate the outgoing Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu, who completed the tenure of the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu.

“The election of Senator Mbata, who hails from Rivers State in South-South Nigeria, marks a significant milestone in the organisation’s history.

“With a stellar public service record, particularly as a two-term Senator who championed the welfare and interest of his constituents and legislated for good and effective governance in the country, we are confident that Senator John Azuta Mbata will bring to bear his wealth of experience in providing a mature, purposeful and patriotic leadership for Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The APC wishes Senator Mbata and the entire executive of Ohanézè Ndígbo a successful and remarkable tenure in the fulfilment of the organisation’s important mandate.”

