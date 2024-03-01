APC Aspirants Tackle Aiyedatiwa On Attack During Tinubu’s Visit

…Governor Dissociates Self From Attack, Orders Arrest of suspected thugs

The Governorship aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusola Oke and Hon. Wale Akinterinwa have accused Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of using suspected thugs to destroy their campaign materials and attacked supporters during the visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Ondo State on Wednesday.

In separate statements from their campaign organisations, the aspirants said members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) loyal to the governor destroyed their billboards and unleashed terror on their supporters.

But Governor Aiyedatiwa dissociated himself from the attack on opponents and ordered security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the attack and bring them to book just as he warned against the campaign of calumny in the runup to the primaries and general election.

Akinterinwa’s Campaign Organsation in a statement by the spokesperson, Chief Segun Ajiboye said property and billboards of other aspirants were destroyed by the rampaging thugs during the attack.

The statement, tagged: “Ugly attacks on gubernatorial aspirants by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s thugs during President Tinubu’s visit to Ondo State”, said the organisation was being restrained by “the need to save our dear state from an ugly return to the dark days by those who harbour vaulting and mechanical ambition.”

It said “You will recall that the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in Ondo state, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to commiserate with the family of the former governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and His Majesty the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye. The president was also at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere.

“As expected, the good people of Ondo state, particularly the peaceful members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), trooped out to welcome the president, who is the leader of the party and father of the nation.

“The people were joined by party leaders, party members. In an effort to give our leader a rousing welcome to the state, the different gubernatorial aspirants vying on the platform of APC mobilised their supporters to receive Mr President at the airport.

“The atmosphere was carnival-like. But that was until what ordinarily was planned to be a rousing welcome and celebration of the visit of Mr President was turned into a theatre of violence and bloody attack on APC members and supporters of other gubernatorial aspirants by thugs.

“Party members perceived to be loyal to all gubernatorial aspirants sustained varied and diverse degree injuries resulting from the attacks unleashed on them, while those supporting Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa were spared. T-shirts, faze caps and other insignia worn by members of the targeted aspirants were torn to shreds.”

Akinterinwa’s Campaign Organization urged security agencies to be on red alert against future occurrences and ensure that those who carried out these dastardly attacks are apprehended and brought to books to serve as a deterrent to others whom this barbaric act may embolden.

Also, Oke’s Campaign organisation through its Admin Secretary, Mr Courage Oladele said they thought that the dark days of thuggery and politics of violence were over until the reenactment of the gory experience of the past during Tinubu’s visit to the State.

However, Governor Aiyedatiwa cautioned against political violence in the State and directed security agencies to arrest perpetrators of acts of thuggery during Tinubu’s visit.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan the attention of the governor has been drawn to the alleged attacks on some persons and destruction of campaign materials in the wake of the visit of President Tinubu’s visit to the State.

The Governor said his administration would not tolerate any form of violence that is capable of threatening the peace and tranquillity of the State.

Adeniyan said the Governor has said repeatedly, that any political campaign that disturbs the peace in the State is unacceptable and must be met with the decisive actions of law enforcement agencies.

Adeniyan said there was nobody associated with the Governor or the government of the State involved in any of the reported activities ascribed to “political thugs” during the President’s visit to Owo and Akure.

He said, “The Governor has therefore asked law enforcement agencies in the State to arrest and prosecute anyone found to be engaged in such violent activities.”

He added that the Governor urged politicians and their followers to ensure that their campaigns are issue-based, devoid of blackmail, spreading falsehood, inciting the public and intimidating opponents.

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has asked security operatives to arrest persons destroying billboards belonging to political aspirants in the state.

In a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Wasiu Sanusi said there was an urgent need to stop the trend to avoid degenerating into a political crisis.

Sanusi said that a faceless group had been destroying the billboards of its governorship aspirants to prevent it from unseating the ruling party in the state.