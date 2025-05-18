APC Artistes, Musicians Boycott Jigawa Govt Activities Over Alleged Neglect

Share

All Progressives Congress (APC)’s traditional singers and musicians have boycotted all Jigawa State Government activities over alleged neglect.

The group made announcement the boycott through the Jigawa State APC Singers and Musicians Association Chairman Lawan Gujungu Mai Babban Gandu at a press conference in Kano.

He said: “We, the Jigawa State APC Singers and Musicians, hereby announce a total boycott of all activities of the Jigawa State Government because of the government’s lack of patronage of our members.”

The chairman said the association had directed all its members to stay away from any functions organised by the state government until further notice.

Gandu said: “We have decided to take this punitive measure against the Jigawa State Government in an effort to protect our collective integrity, our rights and the source of our livelihood.”

According to him, they contributed to the party’s victory in the last the election, alleging, however, that they had been abandoned.

