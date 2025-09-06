APC Appoints Olajolo As New Director Of Administration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the appointment of Ayoola Olajolo as the party’s new Director of Administration at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Friday, congratulating Olajolo and expressing confidence in his capacity to deliver on the responsibilities of the office.

According to the party, Olajolo, a legal practitioner and public administrator with over two decades of experience, brings a rare blend of legal expertise, grassroots political knowledge, and high-level bureaucratic experience to the position.

“Mr. Olajolo brings his experience in local government administration and diverse public policy perspectives to his new role as Director of Administration.

He will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day administrative functioning of the national secretariat, implementing innovative and efficient operational systems, managing human resources, and ensuring the seamless execution of the party’s programmes and activities,” the statement read.

The APC leadership congratulated Olajolo and wished him success in the new assignment.

Olajolo, a native of Ile-Ife, Osun State, was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2016. His career in public service began at the grassroots level, serving as Secretary of Ife Central Local Government (1999–2003) before being elected Chairman.

He later joined the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), where he rose to the position of Assistant Chief Legal Officer, managing complex administrative and legal processes while sharpening his skills in public administration.

The ruling party expressed optimism that his wealth of experience will strengthen the operational efficiency of its National Secretariat.