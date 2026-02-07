APC Appoints Masari Chairman Of National Convention C’ttee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday appointed former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, as the Chairman of its forthcoming National Convention Committee slated for March.

The ruling party made this announcement in a press statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the party also expanded the reconstituted and reshuffled leadership of its Central Coordination Committee for the convention from 73 to 90 members.

Former Senate President, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, will serve as Vice-Chairman I, alongside the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), while Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is the Vice-Chairman II.

Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, will serve as the committee’s secretary.

While Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), who was earlier announced as the committee’s chairman, will now serve as its treasurer.

The reconstituted committee includes all 27 serving APC governors, its former National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, Sen. Adams Oshiomole, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Key national lawmakers, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, will all serve as members.

Other members of the committee include former Senate presidents and speakers, serving and former principal officers of both chambers of the National Assembly and serving ministers.