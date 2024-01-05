APC Applauds Aliyu’s Effort Toward Ridding Sokoto Of Terrorism

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Sokoto State Chapter has applauded Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State for proving the People Democratic Party (PDP) wrong in an effort to end terrorism and other criminal activities in the state.

The APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Sadiq Isa Acida stated this while briefing newsmen at the party’s headquarters on Friday.

“You have proved your commitment to securing the state, through collaboration and cooperation with security agencies at state and federal levels”,

“Your assistance to the security agencies, and the provision of the right caliber of vehicles, has been severally applauded, even by the highest echelon of the military”,

” The collaboration has begun to bear fruit as the bandits are now being pursued in their hideouts and attacked, while several of their innocent victims are constantly being freed “.

Acida also commended the governor for the initiative of enacting a law to establish community guards and providing them with adequate transport and armaments which he noted as another giant stride to end banditry and enthrone a secure and peaceful Sokoto State within 2024.

The Chairman while congratulating the governor on his 54th birthday, described his performance in office within seven months of his administration as worthy of commendation.

While advising the opposition PDP members in the state to rest their case and collaborate with the ruling APC Governor Aliyu has a large heart for the progress of the common people.

According to him, the Aliyu promised to complete all projects abandoned, so long as they were useful to the people of the state.

” He has already started by completing the Rijiya Flyover bridge and made a pledge to complete the state Teaching Hospital “. Acida said.