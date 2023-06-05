APC and transition politics

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is today the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; taking over from former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023 having won a keenly contested election. President Tinubu’s Road to the Nigerian Presidency wasn’t an easy one. The opposition against him within the APC was as strong and determined as that from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), etc., if not stronger. Unlike in the case of the PDP in 2007 whereby former President Olusegun Obasanjo crowned late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as his successor and even went ahead to rig the 2007 elections to en- sure victory, in the case of President Ti- nubu, everything was done within the APC to manipulate former President Buhari to oppose President Tinubu’s emergence as the Presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 general elections. The 2023 presidential election, which produced President Tinubu, was the most keenly contested election, at least since 1999. President Tinubu lost his home state, Lagos to the LP. One of the strongholds of the APC, Kano State was also lost to the NNPP. In the case of the results from Kano State, unlike in 2015 and 2019 whereby the PDP was able to win more than 25% of the constitutionally required threshold, in 2023, the PDP was not able to get anywhere near the 25% requirement. The APC also lost some of its strongholds, including Katsina State, former President Buhari’s home state, where the PDP won the Presidential election, although marginally. Luckily, PDP also lost many of its strongholds such as Rivers and the South-East. In many respects, it can be summarised that President Tinubu and APC won the 2023 elections largely because of the combined damage both the Labour Party and NNPP did to the support base of the PDP. Before emerging as the APC presidential candidate, President Tinubu had to confront a very strong opposition internally within the APC. At the highest level of the party’s leadership, attempts were made to manipulate the emergence of a so-called consensus presidential candidate of the party. For instance, the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on June 6, 2022, ahead of the June 8, 2022 APC National Convention where the party was scheduled to elect its presidential candidate, informed members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) that Sen. Ahmed Ibra- him Lawan has been chosen as the con- sensus candidate following consultations between former President Buhari, Progressive Governors and other party leaders. Majority members of the NWC had to declare their opposition to such a plot, which was supported by Progressive Governors. Eventually, former President Buhari declined the move to impose a so-called consensus presidential candidate and declared support for internal democratic process allowing delegates at the National Convention of June 8, 2022 to elect the party’s presidential candidate. Prior to the declaration of Sen. Lawan by the APC National Chairman as the consensus presidential candidate, there were all manner of public speculations, throwing up so many strange names of politicians and public office holders as possible presidential candidates of the APC, which included former President Goodluck Jonathan and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele. These are people that are not members of APC. If anything, former President Jonathan is a member of the PDP and Mr. Emefiele was first appointed CBN Governor by PDP government of former President Jonathan and was never known to be a member of any political party, including the APC. There were also some media reports indicating that APC leaders were also considering adopting former President Goodluck Jonathan as a consensus presidential candi- date for the 2023 elections. Interestingly, when the APC began sales of nomination forms for the 2023 general elections, some APC members were reported to have bought presidential nomination forms for former President Jonathan and Mr. Emefiele. The reality also was that there was intense debate in the country for quite some time around power shifts between the Northern and Southern parts of the country. With President Buhari completing his two terms tenure of eight years coming from the North, the domineering sentiment in the country was that former President Buhari’s successor should come from the Southern part of the country. Beyond public agitations, however, the big challenge was ensuring that parties produce presidential candidates who are from the Southern part of the country. Accordingly, cutting across the two leading parties, APC and PDP, both Southern and Northern Governors Forums declared their support for the power shift from the North to the South. Unfortunately, PDP Governors were unable to mobilise the support of delegates to ensure the emergence of a Southerner as the PDP presidential candidate. Instead, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and a Northerner emerged as the PDP presidential candidate for the election, defeating his main rival Mr. Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Rivers State.