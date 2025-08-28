APC And PDP Represent Greater Evil

From far away Canada, a sister colony of Britain like Nigeria came the news that its judicature has tarred Nigeria with blush of criminality and shame. Mr. Douglas Eghareva, a victim of Nigeria’s broken socioeconomic and political system ran to Canada for refuge but Canadian judicature seized the opportunity to tell Nigeria that it is a problem to itself.

That Eghareva judgment means that Nigeria constitutes a great evil to its citizens and constituent parts. But how is Nigeria a greater evil? Nigeria was begotten in evil as Britain had deployed all manners of evil to cobble up and panel-beat the jumble into a facility which lacks a soul. Britain had happened on over 300 African ethnic nationalities, then levied war, conquered, subjugated and forced alien government upon them.

After over 45 years of colonial rule over the artificial creation it called Nigeria, Britain had designed a constitutional framework that assures it of a neocolonial state that will ever be dependent on it and therefore amenable to its diplomatic and economic control.

To work that constitutional framework delicately designed to hold down the people and assure the rulers of unquestionable obedience and submission, it rigged the political infrastructure in favour of those it designated as “friends-of-Britain” and to seal the fate of the people it rigged the actual elections between 1956 and 1959 to select those that will become the rulers on independence.

Chinua A c h e b e studied Nigeria and h a n d e d down his finding which zeroed on failure of leadership but that knowledge as posited by Achebe is only but an after-affect of a greater problem or trouble as he calls it. The great evil that has dogged the life trajectory of Nigeria was the subterfuge Britain executed in the formation of Nigeria and its constitution and operation.

The world body (European powers) assembled in Berlin between December 1884 and 1885 had in a bid to stop the cutthroat competition and scramble for colonial territories in Africa made agreements and treaties outlining rules to guide their decisions. One of such rules was that each participating power was holding such colonial possessions as a mandated property and must act as a trustee and ordain just government there.

The Canadian court’s decision is a wake-up call to Nigeria to cure itself of its diseased and evil political culture that turned its institutions and people into criminals

Against these rules, Britain instituted a government which by the confession of one of its governors (Governor Hugh Clifford) was an unmitigated “untrammeled autocracy” without comparison anywhere else in Africa.

Between 1946 and 1960, Britain groomed the Fulani oligarchy, one of the 300 ethnic groups, to take over the rulership of Nigeria and rigged the constitutional framework and political infrastructure in favour of that group’s political area.

In 1959, Britain executed the worst electoral perfidy of rigging the general elections to install the Northern People’s Congress’ Balewa government to receive the reins of political independence in 1960.

This is the taproot and roots of the evil that have held Nigeria entrapped and like the Sisyphus albatross has made Nigeria incapable of ascending the zenith of its glory. It is this political albatross that is responsible for the atomic chain reactions the evil political culture has spawn in Nigeria. No country made like Nigeria can ever prosper.

Any country made on the format and principles of autocracy and fraud Britain adopted in making Nigeria can only be run on kleptocratic principles. Being a rogue-state and kleptocratic country, the electoral system becomes legalized robbery and deceits.

Since 1960, Nigeria has been a war-front for politicians (civil and military) as they fight for ballots to rule and when they got tired, their military cousins will take over by shooting themselves onto power and public authority.

Any person who understands Nigeria knows that the Canadian jurist was right in judging that two foremost political parties (the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress) are terrorist organisations.

Between 1964 and 1965 when general elections were held in Nigeria, the atrocities Northern People’s Congress committed in the Northern Region against its political opponents made the Middle Belt Congress to retaliate with generalised insecurities in Tiv Land.

Then between 1964 and 1966, the Northern People’s Congress was asphyxiating the Action Group and its government and succeeded in coaxing Premier Akintola to join them and team up against Obafemi Awolowo, the Leader of Opposition.

The rigged election of 1965 to install Premier Ladoke Akintola in Western Region led to the January 1966, July 29, 1966 coups that led to the Biafra War. Kleptocratic politics is the root cause of Nigeria’s troubles.

The PDP and APC are the main institutions politics are channelled so Canadian court correctly adjudged them as purveyors of terrorism and every member like Eghareva is correctly adjudged as participant and thus liable.

That Canadian decision is law in its pure form that seeks to cure society of everything that corrupts it and endangers its wellbeing. Inquiry into Nigeria’s political culture and institution discovers gargantuan criminality of simmering volcanic proportion.

It was this politics that led to the deaths of Dikibos, Funsho Williams, the Bola Iges, the former governorship candidate of ANPP in Borno State and the hundreds of Nigerians that perished during the 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 electoral circles.

And political leaders do not hide their culpability in the orgies of violence, mayhem and brigandages that accompany these electoral circles. In 2003, President Olusegun Obasanjo had told his partisans to do all it takes to win the elections be.