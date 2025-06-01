APC Akoko Leaders Back Tinubu For 2027 Reelection

Share

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the four Akoko Local Government Areas in Ondo North Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The leaders, under the umbrella of the Akoko Political Leaders Forum (APLF), also passed a vote of confidence in Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his developmental strides across Ondo State.

The endorsement came during the maiden meeting of APC leaders and stakeholders from Akoko Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest local government areas, held in Ikare-Akoko.

The forum included key political figures such as Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Senator Jide Ipinsagba, members of the House of Representatives and House of Assembly, and the four LG chairmen.

Reading the communiqué, Victor Olabimtan, a former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and convener of the meeting, said the decision to back Tinubu’s reelection bid was unanimous among party stakeholders in the zone.

According to him, halting President Tinubu’s current economic reforms would be detrimental to Nigeria’s progress.

“Voting for a new administration in 2027 would be suicidal. President Tinubu has put Nigeria firmly on the path of economic recovery and growth,” Olabimtan said.

He described the gathering as historic, noting it was the first time leaders from all four Akoko LGAs were speaking with one voice.

“This unity signals progress in Akoko land. For the country to stay on the path of prosperity, Tinubu should be adopted as the sole candidate of the APC. He is a visionary, courageous, and reform-minded leader. His economic policies have already improved revenue generation and blocked leakages,” Olabimtan added.

On Governor Aiyedatiwa, Gbenga Omole, a former lawmaker, lauded the governor for his continuity agenda and ongoing infrastructural projects.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has no room for abandoned projects. He is completing those initiated by his predecessor and launching new ones. He deserves our total support to succeed and enjoy a peaceful tenure,” Omole said.

The forum called for unity among Akoko politicians, stressing the need to end factionalism and embrace collective development.

“This meeting is more than politics—it’s a family union. According to Ecclesiastes 4:12, there is strength in unity. Together, we can overcome our challenges and develop Akoko land for future generations,” Olabimtan said.

