APC Accuses PDP Of Plans To Cause Crisis

…you are shameless- PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has accused the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of plans to instigate a crisis over the absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the State.

The APC in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye said the PDP would have concluded arrangements to stage a mass protest to demand the whereabouts of Governor Akeredolu on Monday

However, the PDP through its Spokesperson, Kennedy Peretei said the APC is populated by shameless people and should be ashamed of how they have ruined the fortune of the State instead of accusing the opposition of plans to instigate crisis.

Kalejaye in his statement said, “It has come to our knowledge that some PDP chieftains, who have started making huge contributions, in collaboration with some players within our fold, have finalised plans to destabilize the Sunshine State.”

According to him, the essence of the arrangement, is to create a semblance of political instability in the peaceful State, in addition to portraying the ruling party in a bad light, ahead of the governorship election, coming up next year.

His words “The chapter explained that Ondo State has thus far been peaceful, organized, and enjoyed enviable political stability, and industrial harmony.

“It is unbelievable that the main opposition party, PDP, which is engulfed by leadership turbulence in Abuja, will prefer to go into an unholy alliance with some elements in APC to foment avoidable crisis in Ondo State.

“Disturbed by the information, the State chapter, in an emergency meeting on Sunday, condemned in strong terms such thoughts and plans to instigate political upheaval and create disaffection among the people.

“Ondo APC argued that the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been discharging his official duties and responsibilities without any hitch, irrespective of his location. The party also expressed appreciation for the understanding and prayers of the good people of the State for the admirable governor.

“We are very optimistic that our Governor; your performing Governor, will be in our midst in a matter of days,” the party assured. It is imperative to state that any political gathering or activity at this time could easily be hijacked beyond the control and capacity of the organizers.

“We therefore call on security agencies to be vigilant and ensure that every gathering is well-guided, and closely monitored for compliance. The party is confident that the APC-led government in Ondo State will continue to invest in projects that have direct bearings on the welfare of the public. We will also not relax our commitment to

the State workforce.”

But Peretei said “The Governor has been absent from his duty post since April this year, yet they are comfortable with the total collapse of governance in the state. The Governor has not been seen in the state since April, this year.

“The PDP is known for its peaceful and developmental strides in the State. We cannot be accused of planning to create a crisis in the state. APC is afraid of its shadows having failed to meet the expectations of the people. If they know where Akeredolu is, they should ask him to come out or resign honorably”

End