APC Accuses Ex-D’Gov Of Playing Politics With Security In Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has accused former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi of politicizing the security situation in the state.

The Director of Media and Publicity of APC, Steve Otaloro said Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has taken proactive measures to solve the security situation in the State contrary to the position of the former Deputy Governor.

Ajayi had in a statement bemoaned the insecurity in the state in the last few weeks.

He said the rate at which people are kidnapped and killed was nothing to write home about and the government must take proactive measures against insecurity in the state.

Otaloro acknowledged the concerns regarding security in the State but said Governor Aiyedatiwa has been taking steps to make the State safe for the citizens.

His words “It is essential to note that the issue of insecurity is not unique to Ondo State. It is a national challenge that has plagued many regions, and attributing its emergence solely to the current administration is both misleading and unfair.

Governor Aiyedatiwa has inherited a complex landscape of security threats that requires a multifaceted approach, and he has been committed to tackling these issues head-on.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has implemented various initiatives aimed at enhancing the security architecture of Ondo State. Under his leadership, the Amotekun Corps has been strengthened, and the collaboration between local security agencies and community leaders has been prioritized.

“These efforts have been instrumental in curbing crime rates and restoring peace in affected areas. It is important to recognize that security is a shared responsibility, and the government is actively working with citizens to foster a safer environment.

” Agoola Ajayi’s assertions regarding the alleged inefficacy of the current administration are not only unfounded but also politically motivated.

“His comments reflect a blatant attempt to exploit the sensitive issue of security for political gain, especially after his significant defeat in the last governorship election.

“Instead of offering constructive criticism or solutions, he chooses to engage in fear-mongering, which only serves to create panic among the populace. As a former Deputy Governor, Mr. Ajayi is aware of the delicate nature of security matters.

“His public pronouncements, including the dissemination of unverified figures regarding the state’s security votes, not only undermine the efforts of the government but could also inadvertently provide critical information to criminals.

“It is imperative that he exercise caution in his statements, as baseless claims could jeopardize the safety of our citizens.

“We urge Ajayi to adopt a more responsible approach when discussing security issues. Instead of playing to the gallery, he should focus on collaborative efforts that promote peace and security in Ondo State. The people of Ondo State deserve leaders who prioritize their safety over political ambition.

“We reaffirm our commitment to supporting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his efforts to combat insecurity in Ondo State. We call on all stakeholders, including Mr. Agboola Ajayi, to join hands in fostering a secure environment for our citizens. Together, we can work towards solutions that ensure the safety and well-being of all Ondo State residents.”

