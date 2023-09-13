APC Accuses Delta Tribunal Of Delivering Questionable Judgements

The Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has raised an alarm that the election petition tribunals sitting in Asaba are delivering questionable judgements against candidates of the party.

This followed the judgement of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba against Hon Francis Waive, the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency.

According to Valentine Onojeghuo, APC state Publicity Secretary, the decision of the tribunal which followed similar recent decisions from the various tribunals in the state has become a serious cause for concern.

He said it tends to create the impression that there is a grand conspiracy to use judicial subterfuge to hijack the party’s hard-won victory at the polls, through the instrumentality of the tribunals.

According to him, justice will be done in due course to redress the injustice in these judgements which are not based on grounds known to the constitution and the Electoral Act.

While expressing shock and dismay at the judgement declaring the Peoples Democratic Candidate, (PDP), candidate, Hon Solomon Awhinawhi as the winner of the February 25, 2023, House of Representatives election for the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituencies.

He said it has become necessary to question the grounds upon which these judgements are based, particularly when delivered against well-established principles of law and the strength of evidence given in the course of trial.

However, he said APC would continue to hold the judiciary in high esteem and confidence as the last hope of the common man and the bastion of a decent society. “It is pertinent to reiterate the fact that the Delta State APC, though presently alarmed at the decisions from the various tribunals in Delta State so far, will refrain from arriving at the irresistible conclusion that these decisions delivered are tainted with corrupt practices and financial compromise by the opposition party in the state,” he added. The party assured members of the APC in the state and the general public to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding. “We have, unwavering faith in the judiciary, particularly at the appellate courts,” he said.