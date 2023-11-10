APC Accuses Bayelsa Gov, PDP Of Hoarding, Campaigning With FG Palliatives

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri and his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of hoarding palliatives provided by the Federal Government for the people to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and using the same to run campaign.

According to APC, Diri and PDP hid the palliatives from the people for a long time to bring them out now for the governorship campaign of the state.

APC in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said, “After months of hoarding the palliatives provided by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal, Governor Duoye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now offloading and distributing truckloads of palliatives hours to Saturday governorship election clearly aimed at illegally unfairly inducing voters in the state.

“Governor Diri bears a solemn duty to put the welfare of citizens of the state over and above his personal or political ambition. His action of withholding the distribution of critical palliatives for the purpose of electoral manipulation is a betrayal of and a gross disservice to, the Bayelsa people.

“We urge the relevant security agencies to urgently and thoroughly investigate reports of alleged stockpiling of arms and ammunition by leaders and chieftains of the PDP amid rife plots to disrupt the electoral process and intimidate voters, particularly in APC voting strongholds.

“We also urge the Bayelsa electorate to reciprocate Governor Diri’s treachery by denying him the mandate to continue in office.”